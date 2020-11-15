DILLSBURG — A three-goal deficit in a PIAA quarterfinal soccer game is a huge hole to climb from, especially when your opponent is an undefeated, once-tied club playing on its home field.
The District 4 champion Selinsgrove boys soccer team managed to extract itself from that immense hole in fine style during the second half of Saturday’s PIAA 3A quarterfinal against Northern York, and nearly forged ahead in the match’s final stages.
Sophomore Nick Ritter’s second goal of the match in the 67th minute knotted the game at 3-3 and just moments later senior Matthew Gilfert’s bid for the go-ahead goal got past Northern goalkeeper Josh Hoffman, but the would-be shot was booted away by the Polar Bear defense.
Northern’s offense, dormant for much of the second half, rallied in the final 10 minutes of the match, peppering Selinsgrove senior goalkeeper Cole Catherman with point-blank shots that were valiantly turned away.
However, the rebound of a shot was subsequently headed to Northern’s Zak French deep in the box, and the junior midfielder buried the ball into the back of the net with 3:20 remaining in the contest.
The late goal propelled Northern York to a 4-3 victory over the Seals in the PIAA 3A quarterfinal and a date Tuesday with either Upper Moreland or Archbishop Ryan. Selinsgrove ends a stellar season with a 17-3 mark.
“We showed a lot of character. We have nothing to be ashamed of,” said Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt. “We told the kids at halftime to keep pressuring them with diagonal runs, get some shots on that side of the field and finish. They knew what they had to do.”
The Polar Bears hung three goals on the Seals in the first 29 minutes of the first half and certainly could have enjoyed a larger margin had they converted several other chances, including a penalty kick in the 16th minute.
Shepard Soisson scored the game’s first tally in the seventh minute, and Spencer Siverling converted an Ashton Davies header in the 8th minute for the Polar Bears. Maddox Davies added another marker at the 29th minute, and it appeared that a Northern York rout was imminent.
Selinsgrove’s Noah Derr found himself with room to spare on the left side of the field and rifled a low shot past Northern keeper Josh Hoffman into the back right corner of the net in the 31st minute to cut the Polar Bear lead to 3-1 at halftime.
“It was 3-0 and with all the other chances that we had, I was really comfortable,” Northern York head coach Gaz Davies said. “They scored a nice goal before the half, it wasn’t as if we had done anything wrong. The second half wasn’t working too well for us.”
Selinsgrove’s game came alive for the first 30 minutes of the second half. Ritter connected twice from the same area of the field as Derr had – once in the 44th minute with the tying goal coming with just over 13 minutes to play.
“We told them to get shots on that side of the field and finish,” Lupolt said.
Yet, the tying goal served to awaken the Northern offense. Selinsgrove goalkeeper Catherman (12 saves) valiantly kept the Polar Bears from taking the lead twice, turning away point-blank shots from Ashton Davies and Soisson in the waning moments of regulation.
Later, French found himself with the ball and a clear shot on goal after an initial shot was saved by Catherman and Soisson headed a rebound to his right. French buried his shot to Catherman’s left with 3:20 remaining in regulation time.
“Shep went up for the loose ball. He really took it over and the play came to me right in front. I had the easy part. Shep put in all the effort,” French said.
“Northern York is a very good team. We have a senior-laden team and our kids didn’t stop hustling. We had a shot at it down there and they had two or three shots at it down at their end. That was the difference maker,” Lupolt said.
PIAA CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
at Northern York H.S., Dillsburg
NORTHERN YORK 4,
SELINSGROVE 3
First half
N-Shepard Soisson, 7:10; N-Spencer Silverling (Ashton Davies), 8:20; N-Maddox Davies, 29:26; S-Noah Derr, 31:00.
Second half
S-Nick Ritter, 44:25; S-Ritter, 67:27; N-Zak French (Soisson), 76:40.
Shots on goal: Northern, 20-12; Saves: Selinsgrove 17 (Cole Catherman); Northern York 9 (Josh Hoffman).