The Daily Item
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Nasir El-Ossais hit a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to rally Curacao past Venezuela, 2-1, in a winners’ bracket game at the Little League World Series on Monday.
El-Ossais lofted a high drive to straightaway center at Volunteer Stadium as Curacao was down to its final strike. Venezuela’s Leonard Contreras crashed into the center-field fence as the ball flew into the trees beyond the wall for the go-ahead runs.
Venezuela led most of the way, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Luis Rangel in the bottom of the second inning.
Curacao advances to the winners’ bracket final in the international bracket of the tournament. It will play Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.
Venezuela drops into the elimination bracket. It takes on Mexico today.
n Southwest 3, West 1DJ Jablonski allowed one run on four hits through five-plus innings, and Needville, Texas, held a game-long lead to advance in the Little League World Series.
The Southwest All-Stars went ahead 2-0 in the first inning with three consecutive two-out singles. Easton Ondruch’s hit to right field put two runners on base. Easton Benge and Colten Georgi then rapped back-to-back RBI singles to center field.
That was enough for Jablonski, who struck out five while giving up only Louis Lappe’s first-inning homer among four hits. Ondruch got the final two outs to cap the win for Needville, which plays Northwest champion Seattle on Wednesday.
Max Baker had a pair of hits for El Segundo, California, which plays Smithfield, Rhode Island, in an elimination game today.
n Asia-Pacific 10, Japan 0 (4 inn.)Fan Chen-Jun and Chiu Tse-Wei combined on a four-inning no-hitter, and Hsu Shao-Chieh doubled and drove in three runs for Chinese Taipei in a winners’ bracket victory.
Fan struck out six and walked one in three innings, while Chiu pitched a perfect fourth, striking out two.
The Asia-Pacific All-Stars, who play the Caribbean on Wednesday, led 2-0 after the first inning on Hsu’s two-out, two-run double. They then broke through in a six-run third. Chen Kai-Sheng highlighted the rally with a two-run double.
Akito Masuda started for Japan and struck out four while allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits through two innings. Japan faces Panama today in an elimination game.
n Northwest 6, Southeast 2The Northwest champs out of Seattle, Washington, scored five times in the second inning to reach the winners’ bracket final.
Seattle scored five times in the second, pushing runs across the plate on a bases loaded walk, a hit batter, an error, a single by Sam Santos, and a wild pitch.
Rylan Jackson scored twice and drove in a run for Seattle.
Seattle will take on Needville, Texas, in the winners’ bracket final on Wednesday. The Southeast champions out of Nolensville, Tennessee, take on Henderson, Nevada, in an elimination game today.