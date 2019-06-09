Late pass lifts Stone to win at Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE — Dan Stone used a last-lap pass Saturday night to win the late model race on Stock Car Saturday Night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Bryan Bernheisel was running the high groove when Stone tested him on the low side, and the two raced side-by-side. Stone then went to the top looking for a lane, and just nosed ahead at the line for the win. Coleby Frye, Gene Knaub and Hayes Mattern rounded out the top five.
“I saw Bryan go low to protect the lead. We were either going to jump the cushion and knock down the fence or win,” a smiling Stone said in victory lane.
Bernheisel won the drag race down the front stretch to take the lead to start over Rick Eckert, Jason Covert, Gene Knaub, Tyler Horst and Brett Schadel.
The first caution came out on lap 16.
Using the Delaware double file restart, Eckert held the restart lead over Covert.
Eckert continued to open the lead and seemed to be in good shape when he hit the wall in turn one, ending his night on lap 24 and handing the lead to Covert. Under the caution, Covert’s tire went flat. He returned to the pits and Bernheisel re-assumed the lead.
“We were running third and fourth until Eckert hit the wall. I saw Covert’s tire going down under caution,” Stone said. “I knew which lane I wanted.”
Shaun Lawton won the Pro Stock 20.
He took the lead on the fourth turn of the third lap. He maintained the lead, but on the final lap Kyle Bachman pulled even. As the pair entered turn one, they touched with Bachman spinning out. Lawton cruised to the finish line from there.
Jared Fulkroad held off a furious charge to win the limited late models.
Fulkroad shot into lead, but Shaun Miller continued to stalk Fulkroad, and really started to press with five laps to go. On the last lap, Miller got together with a lapped car, paving the way for Fulkroad’s victory.
The win was Fulkroad first in the full-sized cars, after winning many times on the 1/5th mile inner oval.