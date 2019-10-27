The Daily Item
EASTON — Lafayette scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to down Bucknell 21-17 in Patriot League football action on Saturday.
After Keegan Shoemaker found Nick Pearson for a 43-yard touchdown, the Leopards forced a turnover on the Bison’s very next drive. Four plays later, Selwyn Simpson rushed for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.
For the Bison, Logan Bitikofer completed two touchdown throws to Brandon Sanders while Jared Cooper rushed for a career-high 103 yards on 15 carries. Rick Mottram paced a strong defensive effort, making a career-best 16 tackles, posting two sacks and picking off his second career pass.
“We win as a team, and we lose as a team,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “Unfortunately, we lost as a team today. We had failures in the second half. All of the little things went out the window in the fourth quarter. Hats off to Lafayette for making the plays that they did to get back in this ball game. This was a game, with the opportunities that we had, that we should have walked away with a win. But we didn’t do that.”
Both teams scored on their first drive of the game. Lafayette’s march down the field was methodical, covering 70 yards in 11 plays and draining 5:45 from the clock. Bucknell’s, in contrast, covered 75 yards in just five plays and less than two minutes.
On the second play of the Bison’s first scoring drive, Cooper found a seam and rumbled 40 yards into Leopard territory. After Cooper picked up another two yards, Bitikofer connected with Sanders for a 17-yard gain and for a 16-yard touchdown on back-to-back plays.
Bucknell took its first lead of the contest at the second quarter’s 3:23 mark. After a short punt, the Bison gained possession at their 47-yard line. On the first play of that drive, Cooper broke free for a 17-yard gain. The seven-play, 53-yard scoring drive was capped by Bitikofer’s second touchdown throw to Sanders, that one a 13-yard score.
With 13:33 on the clock in the second quarter, a shanked punt gave the Bison the ball at the Leopard 40. Lafayette’s defense held fast at first, but Bucknell extended its drive by faking a 49-yard field goal; Alex Pechin hit Naiman with a four-yard pass to pick up a first down on fourth-and-two. The Leopards ultimately forced the Bison to attempt a 26-yard field goal, which went wide right.
Bucknell extended its lead to 17-7 at the third quarter’s 7:07 mark on a 28-yard Ethan Torres field goal. Torres’s field goal capped a 10-play, 59-yard drive highlighted by 23- and 31-yard receptions by Dominic Lyles that brought the Bison from their end to Lafayette’s in short succession. On third-and-goal, Sanders nearly hauled in a touchdown pass on a fade route, but his feet touched down just out of bounds.