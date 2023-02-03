MIFFLINBURG — The last time Danville walked off the court at Mifflinburg, it ended the most disappointing boys basketball season at the school in many years.
The Ironmen lost a first-round district game last season, and missed the state playoffs for the only the fifth time in the last 15 years.
"We weren't happy with how last season ended over here," senior Carson Persing said. "We knew coming into this year, we'd put the work in the offseason to get better and improve."
Fast forward to their next trip to the western Union County, and the Ironmen walked off the court with a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title.
Persing broke open a three-point game halfway through the fourth quarter with seven straight Danville points, and the Ironmen defense limited Mifflinburg to less than 40 percent shooting as Danville picked up a 52-43 victory over the Wildcats.
"I think our defense has carried us this year," Danville coach Gary Grozier said. "Even on nights we haven't shot particularly well, our defense has played well."
Danville improved to 14-4 overall, and finished 9-1 in HAC-II. The Ironmen split the HAC-II title with Lewisburg, which wrapped up its share of the title with a 75-57 victory over Montoursville.
The Ironmen built a 10-point lead late in the third quarter after a Persing foul shot with 19.4 seconds left, but Ethan Bomgardner scored on a putback with two seconds left to spark a Mifflinburg 9-2 spurt. Tyler Reigel knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:39 left in the game to cut the Danville lead to 39-36.
Persing then scored on drive and got into the passing lane for a steal and an easy layup, before knocking down his only 3-pointer of the game after Mifflinburg's Aaron Bolick converted a drive. The Persing 3-pointer made it 46-38 with 3:07 left in the game, and the senior guard scored seven of his team-high 12 points in a minute span after making just one of his first five attempts.
"Defense wins championships — it's cliche, but it's true. When your shots not falling, you don't want force anything," Persing said. "At the end of the day, though, you still have to have the confidence to make big plays and make big shots."
Danville's defense also clamped down as Bomgardner, who finished with 14 points. He didn't have a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, and took just 11 shots overall after scoring 34 points in Tuesday's win. Ironmen senior Dameon White drew the man-to-man assignment on Bomgardner, and did an outstanding job.
"I was just trying to use my speed," White said. "I'm giving up some height, but I want to use my speed to get around him, and not let him pin me in the block."
A big help was the Danville guards' work to make the Wildcats' entry pass tough from the top of the offense.
"In the last two days of practice, we told our guards we had to make it as difficult as possible (to get the ball inside) to give our post guys a chance," Grozier said. "We've got to give our post guys a chance; it's got to be a fair fight. We can't let him catch the ball 2 feet from the basket."
White also played a big role offensively, scoring 11 points and handing out three assists as Danville ran some its offense through him at the elbow in the second half.
"That's a credit to coach. He's been telling me to be more aggressive (on offense) all year," White said.
Cade Cush also finished with 11 points for Danville, who finish the regular season with games against Loyalsock, Jersey Shore, Williamsport and Shamokin.
Bomgardner's 14 points led the Wildcats (12-8, 3-7), while Reigel finished with 11. Carter Breed scored eight of his 10 points in the first quarter.
DANVILLE 52, MIFFLINBURG 43
Danville (14-4) 52
Carson Persing 4 3-4 12; Cade Cush 5 1-2 11; Luke Huron 3 2-4 8; Dameon White 5 1-2 11; Hayden Winn 1 4-4 6; Ethan Morrison 0 4-6 4. Totals 18 15-22 52.
3-point goals: Persing.
Did not score: Brennan Haas.
Mifflinburg (12-8) 43
Tyler Reigel 4 1-2 11; Zach Wertman 2 0-0 4; Ethan Bomgardner 6 2-3 14; Carter Breed 4 2-2 10; Aaron Bolick 1 0-0 2; Jackson Griffith 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-7 43.
3-point goals: Reigel 2.
Did not score: Logan Wilson, Chad Martin.
Score by quarters
Danville;12;8;17;15 — 52
Mifflinburg;12;8;9;14 — 43