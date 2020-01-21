COAL TOWNSHIP — One untimely run— that late burst essentially was what stood between Shamokin and yet another positive result.
However, there’s a chance the Indians could have an opportunity for payback.
With the outcome still considerably in doubt with a handful of minutes remaining, Loyalsock uncorked an 11-0 salvo that proved too much for Shamokin to overcome, and the Lancers claimed a 75-70 win in a remarkably entertaining Heartland Conference boys hoops crossover Monday night at The Purple Palace.
Flashing all sorts of balance, the Lancers (15-0) remained perfect on the season after popping Aiden Gair (24), Idris Ali (22), Rees Watkins (15) and Saraj Ali (11) into double digits. Saraj Ali also pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.
Mason Filarski dropped in 27 points against the sixth-ranked Class 3A contingent in The Daily Item’s latest state basketball rankings — with 17 of those arriving in the opening half. Joe Masser added a double-double (16 points/11 rebounds) for the Indians (11-3).
Chris Zimmerman’s club had won three straight before Monday night’s reversal.
“We play a tough schedule and we’re not afraid to play people,” Zimmerman said. “It’s basketball and I want to win every game, but sometimes there’s motivation in some of these games, too. We have three losses and we could have won all three.”
Yet when Brent Reed drained the back end of a two-shot look with 5:24 to play — all eight of Reed’s points came in the second half — Zimmerman’s Indians were holding a tenuous 60-58 lead. Unfortunately, the home side would not score again until Masser converted the front end of a two-shot look at the 1:21 mark.
In between, Loyalsock rattled off 11 straight points, building a 69-60 lead behind four points from Idris Ali and two each from Saraj Ali, Watkins and Rivers Parrish.
While Shamokin was able to slice its deficit to three (73-70) on Colin Seedor’s 3-point dagger off a Reed kick, a mere 7.1 seconds was all that remained.
The Indians trailed by as many as nine in the opening half, but rallied to take their first lead early in the second quarter. Zimmerman’s bunch also was down late in the third, but a Filarski 3-ball had Shamokin even (55-55) after three quarters.
Once Loyalsock opened things up in the final five minutes, that nine-point bulge proved just a tad too tall for the scrappy Indians. Going 12-for-23 at the line didn’t help.
“I feel like we had a lot of mental mistakes,” Zimmerman said. “Our ball-screen coverage was not as tight as it normally is. Our help-side (defense) was a step-and-a-half slow.
“Little things,” Zimmerman added. “Again, we played a really good team. Mentally, if we would have been more locked in with the way we normally play defense, I would have liked to have seen if we would have had a couple more stops.”
Watkins, who was 7-for-8 from the line in the fourth quarter, knocked down his last two freebies with 1.9 to go to seal yet another success for the visiting Lancers.
Perhaps Shamokin will have another shot at Ron Insinger’s club when the Heartland Conference’s postseason tournament is held in February. Especially since Shamokin sits atop the Division I standings, while Loyalsock leads HAC-II.
Count Masser among those anxious for a return engagement.
“Oooh, I hope we get them again next month,” Masser said.
“Maybe getting them again,” Zimmerman added, “we’ll go to school on that.”
LOYALSOCK 75, SHAMOKIN 70
Loyalsock (15-0) 75
Rivers Parrish 1 0-4 2; Aiden Gair 9 6-7-24; Saraj Ali 5 1-2 11; Idris Ali 8 5-7 22; Rees Watkins 4 7-8 15; Dane Armson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 27 20-30 75.
3-point goals: I.Ali.
Fouled out: None.
Did not score: Sean Jensen.
Shamokin (11-3) 70
Joe Masser 6 4-9 16; Matt Schiccatano 2 2-3 6; Mason Filarski 10 4-6 27; Colin Seedor 3 0-0 8; Brent Reed 3 2-3 8; Joey Tarr 2 0-0 5; Aaron Frasch 0 0-2 0. Totals: 26 12-23 70.
3-point goals: Filarski 3, Seedor 2, Tarr.
Fouled out: Tarr.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock`20`17`18`20 — 75
Shamokin`16`22`17`15 — 70