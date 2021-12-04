The Daily Item
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Andrew Funk scored 28 points, and Josh Adoh finished with a career-high 15, but Bucknell couldn’t match hot-shooting Hofstra in an 88-69 loss Saturday.
The Pride (5-4) led by six at halftime, and started the second half on a 9-3 run to go ahead 48-36 after a layup by Aaron Estrada. Bucknell (2-7) pulled to within 65-57 after a jumper by Malachi Rhodes and a three-point play from Josh Adoh, but Hofstra responded with a 12-0 run to go ahead 77-57 as the Bison went scoreless for 3:58.
“Once again there were some stretches where we played very well, but we just can’t seem to sustain it,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “We are playing very good teams, and in order to win these kinds of games on the road, our consistency and attention to detail have to improve.”
Estrada, an Oregon transfer, led the Pride with 24 points and six assists, while NJIT transfer Zach Cooks had 19 points. Rhode Island transfer Omar Silverio came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 16 points.
Jake van der Heijden also reached double figures for Bucknell with 10 points, and Andre Screen came off the bench to tally seven points, six rebounds and a career-high six assists. The Bison shot 48.1 percent overall, including 12-for-27 from beyond the arc, and had 19 assists on 24 made field goals.
Funk, who ranks among the national leaders in made 3-pointers, hit 6-of-12 from beyond the arc and 9-of-18 overall on the way to his 28 points. The Patriot League scoring leader just missed his third 30-point game of the year.
The first half consisted of 20 minutes of wild momentum swings. The Bison missed their first six shots and fell behind 8-0, but then exploded for an 18-2 run. They went up 27-17 on a four-point play and then two more free throws by Funk, but then a four-minute drought led to the first of two 11-0 runs in the half by Hofstra.
A 3-pointer by van der Heijden and a layup by Xander Rice off a nice backdoor feed from Alex Timmerman put the Bison in front 32-28. Hofstra was 1-for-13 from 3-point range at that point, but then the Pride hit three of their next four, and took a 39-33 lead to the locker room.
Hofstra 88, Bucknell 69 Bucknell (2-7) 69
Motta 1-3 0-0 3, van der Heijden 3-8 2-2 10, Timmerman 0-2 0-0 0, Funk 9-18 4-5 28, Rice 1-6 0-0 2, Edmonds 0-2 0-0 0, Screen 3-6 1-1 7, Adoh 5-8 2-2 15, Rhodes 2-3 0-0 4, Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-10 69.
Hofstra (5-4) 88
Cramer 1-1 0-0 2, Cooks 8-17 1-3 19, Dubar 3-6 0-0 7, Estrada 11-20 0-0 24, Ray 4-11 0-0 12, Silverio 4-9 4-5 16, Iyiola 4-4 0-0 8, Burgess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 5-8 88.
Halftime: Hofstra 39-33. 3-point goals: Bucknell 12-27 (Funk 6-12, Adoh 3-5, van der Heijden 2-5, Motta 1-2, Edmonds 0-1, Rice 0-2), Hofstra 13-32 (Ray 4-7, Silverio 4-9, Cooks 2-4, Estrada 2-8, Dubar 1-4). Rebounds: Bucknell 28 (Timmerman, Screen 6), Hofstra 33 (Ray 7). Assists: Bucknell 19 (Screen 6), Hofstra 17 (Cooks, Estrada 6). Total fouls: Bucknell 14, Hofstra 13. A: 1,978 (5,023).