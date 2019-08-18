Latin America edges Australia to stay alive at LLWS

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Latin America got more than it bargained for Saturday when it took on Australia in a Little League World Series elimination game.
Latin America scrapped together two runs off five hits to record a 2-0 victory.
Both teams let their pitchers go the distance as Latin America stuck with Randy Soto, and Australia rode the arm of Max Miotto throughout the game.
Miotto gave up just five hits over six innings, but was tagged for two earned runs which proved to be the difference in the game. Soto countered by scattering three hits and striking out four to finish with a six-inning shutout victory.
n New England 6,
Great Lakes 1
New England scored four runs in the fourth in response to Great Lakes tying the score.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the guys. I couldn’t be happier for them,” New England manager Chris Promades said. “All the credit goes to the players for their grit and determination. It’s what we’ve been preaching since day 1 of this All-Star season.”
Alex Anderson opened the fourth with a single. Miles Fontaine and Blake Dolan came on as pinch hitters, and recorded a double and single, respectively.
New England built the lead, and Owen Pfeffer did the rest as he went six strong to pick up the win. He struck out seven batters and scattered two hits over six innings of work.
“I was a little nervous in the morning, but I knew once I got on the field all I had to do was pound the zone and throw strikes,” Pfeffer said. “I have the best defense in the world, and they make the plays after me.”
n Canada 10,
Europe and Africa 0
Canada stayed alive with the victory.
Italy was outscored 30-0 in two Little League World Series games.
n Southwest 3, Northwest 2
Southwest scored three runs in the top of the third to take the lead.
Northwest countered with two in the bottom of that inning, but that was all the scoring from there in the elimination contest.
“We just moved on from the loss and didn’t even talk about it,” Southwest manager Scott Frazier said. “It now becomes a single-elimination tournament, and we’re just trying to keep the kids as loose as possible. We want to go out and make it about just playing a baseball game as much as we can make it one.”