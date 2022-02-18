After a sizeable winning streak earlier this season, Selinsgrove is looking to make a run in the Class 5A District 4/11 girls basketball playoffs.
Following the lead of junior captain Alyssa Latsha can only help the Seals in striving for that goal.
“She is literally the first person in the gym, and most nights will stay for 15-20 minutes after everyone has left,” Selinsgrove coach Aaron Ettinger said.
Latsha tries to put her teammates first, which was a big reason the Seals (14-6) had winning streaks of five and six games this season.
“I like being a forward because I can help assist people better from under (the basket),” Latsha said. “I like to think of my big part as bringing everyone up because I want everyone to have a fun time playing. I don’t want anyone to feel like down on themselves ever at practice or games.”
Latsha’s performance on the court, her academic performance (3.8 GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
“She exudes confidence and composure when we need it most,” Ettinger said. “Her teammates look up to her because of her demeanor and work ethic.”
Latsha said she knows she has to work hard to be as good as she wants to be.
“I’m not obviously one of the best players on our team,” she said. “I’m not the best shooter, but I really try to put my time and effort into it.”
That work ethic carries over to school as well, where she has an interest in STEM courses, and she plans to take AP calculus next year.
“My strong suit is probably math and science,” Latsha said. “I want to be an engineer, so I try to take those type of classes.”
Not only does she have an aptitude for math and science, but it’s also a profession she’s familiar with.
“(Engineering) is in my family line,” she said. “There are so many different fields of engineering, you can do pretty much anything that you are passionate about. I don’t know what branch I want to go into yet, but it’s all about math and science.”
Even though Latsha knows what she wants to major in, she is not sure where she will be attending college.
“I kind of want to go out of state to experience other places, but Penn State has been in my family for a while, and I really enjoy it there.”
Latsha said she hopes to continue playing basketball at the club level in college, and she plans to join the dual enrollment program next year at Selinsgrove to get a head start on her college credits.
That engineering focus also caused Latsha to join the Technological Students Association (TSA).
One way Lathsa has given to the community is through a project she completed with TSA.
“We had to build a children’s book. We made all the drawings and wrote the script and built the book from scratch, but hardcover,” she said.
The book was about engineering, geared towards kindergarten students. Latsha’s team won the competition with their project.
She also volunteers through the Key Club at events including blood drives, and has helped set up the street fair.
“I think it’s really important for everyone to give back to the community,” she said. “If you put your effort into the community, it can come back to you. I just think that everyone deserves to have all the help that they can get.”