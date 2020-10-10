MANDATA — Garret Laudenslager rushed for three touchdowns, Jacob Feese added a pair of scoring runs, and the Line Mountain defense had a pick-six for the second straight week as the Eagles won their second consecutive game, 48-21, over Halifax in a Mid-Penn Conference-Liberty Division matchup.
The Eagles (2-1 overall, 2-0 MPC-LD) raced out to a 24-0 lead on touchdown runs by Feese and Laudenslager, along with a Brayden Boyer 12-yard interception return TD. Boyer, a sophomore, added a 28-yard field goal.
Micah Dietrich threw touchdown passes of 14 and 39 yards to Ryan Stahl as the Wildcats climbed within 27-14 in the third quarter.
However, the Eagles’ rushing attack put the game away. Feese and Laudenslager had touchdown runs 90 seconds apart late in the third quarter to push the lead to 41-14, before Laudenslager raced 31 yards to clinch the victory with 9:51 left in the game.
Laudenslager, a senior tailback, has topped 100 yards in each of his first three games at his new position. He finished the game with 141 yards on 15 carries.
Dietrich threw for 226 yards and three scores, while Stahl finished with three TD catches on 10 catches with 158 yards.
Line Mountain 48, Halifax 21
Halifax (0-2)`0`7` 7` 7 — 21
Line Mountain (2-1)`7`17`17`7— 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
LM—Jacob Feese 5 run (Brayden Boyer kick), 2:36
Second quarter
LM—Garret Laudenslager 46 run (Boyer kick), 11:52
LM—FG Boyer 28, 6:10
LM—Boyer 12 interception return (Boyer kick), 6:00
HAL—Ryan Stahl 14 pass from Micah Deitrich (Carter Enders kick), 2:22
Third quarter
LM—FG Boyer 32, 9:13
HAL—Stahl 37 pass from Deitrich (Enders kick), N/A
LM—Laudenslager 4 run (Boyer kick), 3:58
LM—Feese 22 run (Boyer kick), 2:42
Fourth quarter
LM—Laudenslager 31 run (Boyer kick), 9:51
HAL—Stahl 10 pass from Deitrich (Enders kick), 0:59
Team statistics
`LM`Hal
First downs`12`19
Rushes-yds.`17-25`49-254
Passing yds.`226`108
Totals yds.`251`362
Passing`16-28-2`6-13-0
Fumbles/lost`6-3`1-0
Penalties`5-25`3-15
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Halifax: Bryce Enders 13-36, Zander Conrad 1-0; Micah Deitrich 1-(-2); Ryan Stahl 1-(-9). Line Mountain: Garret Laudenslager 15-141, 3 TDs, Jacob Feese 15-85, 2 TDs, Beau Keim 8-34, Cameron Smeltz 2-5, Nolan Baumert 2-2, Chandon Maurer 2-1, Max Bingaman 2-(-1), Nick Snyder 1-(-1), team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Halifax: Deitrich 16-28-2 for 226 yards, 3 TDs. Line Mountain: Feese 6-13-0 for 108 yds.
RECEIVING — Halifax: Stahl 10-158, 3 TDs, Judah Miller 6-68. Line Mountain: Smeltz 2-54, Baumert 1-23, Aidan Herb 1-16, Jace Hackenburg 1-8, Laudenslager 1-7.
n Montoursville 45,
Lewisburg 7
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors raced out to a 35-0 lead at the break, and limited the Green Dragons to just 152 total yards in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest.
Rocco Pulizzi ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first District 4 runner to top 1,000 yards this season.
Quarterback Maddix Dalena threw for three touchdowns as well, two to Dillon Young.
Lewisburg’s touchdown came in the third quarter when Ethan Dominick found Cam Michaels for a 39-yard pass. Michaels, a sophomore, also had an interception in the game.
Montoursville 45, Lewisburg 7
Lewisburg (1-4)`0`0`7`0 — 7
Montoursville (5-0)`14`21`7`3 — 45
First quarter
M—Rocco Pulizzi 19 run (Dillon Young kick), 9:36
M—Pulizzi 1 run (Young kick), 7:16
Second quarter
M—Young 39 pass from Maddix Dalena (Young kick), 11:53
M—Young 14 pass from Dalena (Young kick), 9:08
M—Dylan Moll 29 pass from Dalena (Young kick), :11.7
Third quarter
M—Pulizzi 2 run (Young kick), 5:13
L—Cam Michaels 39 pass from Ethan Dominick (Zander Walter), 5:13
Fourth quarter
M—Young 26-yard field goal, 7:06
TEAM STATISTICS
`Lew`Mtv
First downs`8`20
Rushes-net yards`30-73`35-200
Passing yards`79`111
Total yards`152`311
Passing`6-12-3`6-8-1
Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-0
Penalties-yards`3-20`1-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Max Moyers 18-74; Ethan Dominick 6-21; Cam Michaels 2-3; Michael Casale 2-0; team 2-(-25). Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 20-149, 3 TDs; Dylan Blackwell 9-51; Kayden Frame 2-3; Zach Barnes 2-3; Heath Jones 1-1; Maddix Dalena 1-(-7).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Dominick 6-12-3, 79 yards, TD. Montoursville: Dalena 5-7-1, 101 yards, 3 TDs; Bryce Eberhart 1-1-0, 10 yards.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Jack Landis 3-32; Cam Michaels 2-40, TD; Moyers 1-7. Montoursville: Dylan Moll 3-48, TD; Dillon Young 2-53, TD; Cole Remsnyder 1-10.