SELINSGROVE — Freshman Brandon Lavitt had a double-double and Howie Rankine Jr. added 11 points, seven points and six assists as Susquehanna's men's basketball team overpowered Delaware Valley, 81-63 on Tuesday night at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
The win was the second in a row for the River Hawks (5-7) after losing five consecutive games heading into the holiday break.
Lavitt scored 22 points and added 13 boards — both game-highs — and the River Hawks took control early.
The teams were tied at 17-17 with 11:26 remaining in the opening half following a pair of Delaware Valley free throws. The River Hawks then ripped off 11 in a row to take a double-digit lead.
Susquehanna capped a 30-8 sprint to the halftime buzzer on Audric Washington's layup with 2 seconds left to make it 47-25 at the break.
SU shot 58 percent from the field for the game and outrebounded the Aggies 43-27. The River Hawks also cranked up the defense, holding Delaware Valley to 36.7 percent shooting.
Lavitt and Rankine were two of four Hawks in double-figures. Luke Edwards added a dozen points, while Quincy Haughton added 11 points,
SUSQUEHANNA 81, DELAWARE VALLEY 63
Delaware Valley (7-6) 63
Robles-Montas 4-9 0-0 12; Gombs 2-6 1-4 5; Godly Marc 2-6 0-0 4; Toney-Bailey 1-8 0-0 2; McGinty 1-3 0-0 2; Caruso 5-10 0-0 13; Goddy Marc 4-11 0-0 11; Lizima 3-4 2-4 8; Kynard 1-5 0-0 4; Pair 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-65 5-10 63.
Susquehanna (5-7) 81
Lavitt 10-13 2-2 22; Rakine Jr. 5-9 0-0 11; Houghton 4-11 2-2 11; Washington 4-4 0-0 8; Corbett 0-1 0-0 0; Edwards 5-11 0-0 12; Anderson 4-6 0-0 8; Mitchell 3-4 0-0 7; Egeonu 1-1 0-2 2; Van Wagener 0-2 0-0 0; Oluajayi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-62 4-6 81.
Halftime: Susquehanna, 47-25. 3-point goals: Delaware Valley 10-32 (Montas-Robles 4-7; Gombs 0-2; Toney-Bailey 0-6; McGinty 0-1; Caruso 3-8; Goddy Marc 3-8); Susquehanna 5-18 (Lavitt 0-1; Rankine Jr., 1-3; Haughton 1-4; Corbett 0-1; Edwards 2-5; Anderson 0-1; Mitchell 1-1; Van Wagener 0-2). Rebounds: Delaware Valley 27 (Gombs, Pair 5), Susquehanna 43 (Lavitt 13). Assists: Delaware Valley 11 (Godly Marc), Susquehanna 19 (Rankine Jr., 6).