DANVILLE — Freshman Lauren Law and goalkeeper Colleen Fish made sure the Danville girls soccer team didn't end its season on a 15-game winless streak.
Law scored a pair of goals and added an assist, Fish made three saves in addition to several aggressive plays, and the Ironmen closed their season with a 5-1 win over Millville in nonleague play Saturday.
“This team is way too good to have gone that long without a win,” Danville coach Dave Tumolo said. “We finally pieced everything together and finally got the win they needed. The girls deserved it.”
Law found herself in the right spot as a bouncing ball landed in front of her inside the box. She quickly tapped a shot forward for the quick lead, less than four minutes into the game.
“She’s one of our shining freshmen,” Tumolo said. “She always brings it. We definitely have the right pieces.”
After taking a one-goal lead into halftime, the Ironmen (3-14-1) struck quickly in the second half again.
Lucy Pickle took a feed from Kara Thompson, and tapped it in to double Danville's lead less than four minutes into the second half.
Larissa Evans scored for the Quakers (8-10) 15 minutes into the second half, but Danville answered quickly.
Law doubled her efforts just about 60 minutes into the match when she broke down the right wing for an open look at the goal. She pushed a shot to the far post to beat the keeper and put Danville up 3-1. Less than five minutes later, Pickle scored a second goal with an assist from Law. Erin Fitzpatrick added an insurance goal with just more than six minutes to play.
Fish made her first save with about 10 minutes left in the first half on a dangerous shot by Evans.
“This was the game for Millville to get into districts (based on being .500), so it was a high-pressure game,” Fish said. “It was the last game for our seniors. It was really important to win for them.”
The Quakers will likely still make the District 4 Class A playoffs by virtue of having a better power ranking than Williamson (7-7).
Fish also stopped a run from Evans in the middle of the first half. Evans broke away from the defense, but Fish quickly charged and booted the ball out of the way just before Evans was able to shoot.
“Once you make that decision to go forward, you can’t hesitate,” Fish said. “They will get there before you. It’s basically all or nothing once you go.”
Fish stopped a high shot from Jessica Dodge in the second half that would have tied the game. Dodge was at least five feet away from the nearest defender as she approached the goal.
DANVILLE 5, MILLVILLE 1
First half
D-Lauren Law (Kara Thompson), 3:26.
Second half
D-Lucy Pickle (Thompson) 43:59; M-Larissa Evans, 54:06; D-Law, 59:37; D-Pickle (Law), 64:09; D-Erin Fitzpatrick, 73:52
Shots: D 15-6. Shots on goal: D 10-4. Corners: M 7-5. Saves: Millville 4 (Madison Fry); Danville 3 (Colleen Fish).