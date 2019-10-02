There is no intelligent defense for Vontaze Burfict.
The Oakland Raiders linebacker was suspended Monday for the remainder of the 2019 season – including any potential postseason games — after a helmet-to-helmet hit against Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
And there was a predictable backlash against the NFL’s decision from certain quarters.
Some club-wielding troglodytes attempted to justify Burfict’s actions — the defender left his feet and lowered his helmet before making contact — by pointing out Doyle finished the game and was uninjured.
This line of thinking is akin to exonerating a drunken driver because nobody died in the accident. The behavior itself is too risky, and the lack of the most serious consequences should not clear the offending party.
An equally puerile defense centered around the fact other hits from this weekend — particularly one delivered by New England Patriots linebacker Johnathan Jones against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — were just as risky and far less harshly punished.
“They did it, too,” was not a valid excuse in elementary school, and it certainly isn’t going to cut it in any professional endeavor.
Is the NFL’s discipline random and frustratingly inconsistent? Absolutely.
It often feels as though the league is spinning a wheel and whichever slice is landed upon determines an individual case’s penalty.
But Burfict is not the hill to die on.
Sunday’s hit marked the 15th time during his eight-year NFL career the defender was been fined for running afoul of the rules. The penalties total more than $5 million, and the vast majority of the transgressions involved the rules governing player safety.
That is, as NFL vice
president of football operations Jon Runyan described it in a letter to the linebacker detailing his latest punishment, a flagrant disregard for the league’s rules.
It would be one thing if Burfict ever showed the slightest bit of remorse for his actions. When he left the field Sunday in Indianapolis, he was laughing and blowing kisses to the crowd.
The only surprise here should be that it’s taken the league this long to enact serious consequences.
Burfict has displayed blatant contempt for the NFL’s safety rules. It’s high time the league did the same with his privilege to play the game.
ONSIDE EXTINCTION
New kickoff rules adopted in 2018 have resulted in fewer injuries during the game’s most dangerous play, but they’ve also had unintended consequences.
Part of the new guidelines outlaw the kicking team from overloading one side of the formation, a change that has all but eliminated the onside kick from the game.
Last year, just 7 percent of onside attempts were recovered by the kicking team – down from a little more than 23 percent in 2017. Heading into Week 3, just three onside kicks had been attempted this year. None were successful.
With Indianapolis trailing Oakland by seven points and 1:10 remaining Sunday, Colts head coach Frank Reich decided to kick the ball deep rather than play the diminishing onside odds.
He cited the extremely low success rate and the fact he had three timeouts remaining in explaining the decision after the game.
But it got me to thinking about how to change the kickoff, which has morphed into one of the least exciting elements of the game.
And I have an unconventional solution.
Punt.
The NFL considered eliminating the kickoff all together before settling on the 2018 compromise. I’d go back to the original line of thinking and take the play out of the game.
After a score, teams would now punt from the 50-yard line. All the general rules for a punt would still apply, with a few exceptions.
Any ball that lands in the field of play before rolling out of bounds will be marked where it left the boundary. But any ball that lands out of bounds from the air will be subject to the same 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty that currently applies to kickoffs.
That should discourage blatantly kicking away from the return man while still keeping some of the strategy of the punt alive.
Any kick fair caught inside the 20-yard line would be treated as a touchback.
Blocked kicks will be live, and the return team will take over at the spot of the recovery.
As for onside kicks? The kicking team must convert a fourth-and-10 to keep possession of the ball. But the catch is, they still have to lineup in punt formation.
It’s far from a perfect solution, but it could add some much-needed excitement and strategy to the game. While also keeping return men in a prominent role.