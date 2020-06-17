Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons enters his junior season as perhaps the Nittany Lions’ most anticipated NFL draft pick since Saquon Barkley.
Many NFL experts have the reigning Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald linebacker of the year winner marked down as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Parsons said he’s under no pressure to go out and do what he does best.
“When you do those things and the work you put in, there’s really no pressure,” Parsons said. “It’s really just going out there and performing. You know what you’re capable of; you know what you can do, so really, what is the pressure? You can put your own pressure or your own goals on yourself, but there’s no pressure unless it’s making the playoffs. It’s either we do what we’re going to do or we don’t. Every week, I know I’m going to go 110%.”
Parsons will return to State College on Monday during phase two of Penn State’s voluntary workout period. He opted to stay at his family’s Harrisburg home this week to spend time with his parents and his son. He knows the return to campus this month will kick off a whirlwind of football-related activities that will once again consume much of his life.
Parsons enjoyed a decorated sophomore season in which he paced the Penn State defense for the second consecutive year in tackles. He was named a consensus All-American by the NCAA, and he earned first-team All-Big Ten accolades by the conference’s 14 head coaches and selected members of the press.
He capped his sophomore season with 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in his team’s Cotton Bowl win against Memphis. Parsons was named the Cotton Bowl’s most valuable player of defense for the performance.
“There is plenty to like about Parsons’ game,” wrote NFL.com media analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “First of all, he has a big, athletic build for the position. His play speed is excellent and he has the versatility to play off the ball or on the edge. As an inside linebacker, he possesses a trait that is rare in today’s college game: He can physically take on blocks. He attacks guards and can escape to make plays after a collision.
“Parsons also excels against the pass. He can cover backs and tight ends all over the field. He has the vision and instincts to make plays in zone coverage. He’s a dynamic blitzer from the middle or off the edge. He has phenomenal timing and burst. His overall instincts are top-notch.”
Parsons said he isn’t distracted by the expectations many have placed on his junior season. For him, they’re just a byproduct of him doing what he enjoys.
“I’m just going to appreciate this,” he said. “I just play the game and just so happen to be good at it. I just take every day for what it is, go out there and give 100% and do what I do best. There’s no more pressure to it. I feel like when you add pressure and you add all these other factors, it can alter how you play and perform. I just want to go out there and have fun with it.”
Parsons’ off-campus spring training included working with Penn State wrestling national champion Bo Nickal. The latter posted a six-minute YouTube video of what Nickal titled the “1st annual fun quarantine log challenge circuit.” The challenge included other Penn State student-athletes, as well. Parsons said it was just one of the many ways he remained in peak physical condition during his extended time away from campus.
“I was doing everything with the wrestling team,” Parsons said. “I actually trained with Bo a little bit with some MMA stuff. I was running, hill work, I ran hills. I was doing anything I could think of… as a competitor. I just knew it would make it better.”
Although Parsons said he’s not distracted by the on-the-field expectations that will accompany this season, he did explain there are ones off the field that he looks forward to tackling. With a larger role comes the added expectations of leadership, and he’s ready to assume those responsibilities.
“It’s always a challenge when you’re stepping into a bigger role,” Parsons said. “I was just telling Ellis (Brooks) the other day when we were talking, ‘It’s going to be completely different. I went from the guy who never says anything to the guy who has to speak up more.’’
“I have to go outside of my comfort zone a little bit and speak up more and try to be that guy for the younger guys. It’s going to be a challenging year for me, but it can’t do anything but help you grow. It’s a challenge that I have to be willing to accept, and a challenge that I will be able to grow into to do what we want to do this year.”