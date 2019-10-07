Shikellamy will take on Holy Redeemer Friday night in Berwick and unbeaten Southern Columbia travel to Wyoming Area the same night in a battle of state ranked teams.
Shikellamy superintendent Jason Bendle said this morning officials from the Heartland Athletic Conference permitted the teams to reschedule games for Oct. 11.
Shikellamy was originally scheduled to travel to Southern on Friday night, but school officials swapped games several weeks ago.
Last week, league officials quashed Southern Columbia’s request to change the game. The proposed change had Southern facing Wyoming Area, from District 2, on Oct. 11 and Shikellamy facing Wyoming Area’s original foe, Holy Redeemer.
The Shikellamy-Holy Redeemer game will be played at Berwick's Crispin Field.
Southern Columbia enters the game 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA. The Tigers have won the last two state titles. Wyoming Area is also 7-0 and are ranked fourth in Class AAA.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.