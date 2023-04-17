The Associated Press
BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored his 50th career playoff goal, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and the NHL-best Boston Bruins opened the playoffs by beating the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Monday night.
Linus Ullmark, a Vezina Trophy candidate who led the league in wins (40), goals-against average (1.89) and save percentage (.938), stopped 31 shots, and Tyler Bertuzzi added two assists for Boston, which controlled the game even with captain Patrice Bergeron sitting out because of illness.
Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers, and Alex Lyon made 26 saves but gave up Marchand’s goal on a relatively easy shot.
Game 2 is Wednesday night in Boston.
Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen scored power-play goals to help Carolina beat New York to open their first-round playoff series.
Noesen’s tip on Brent Burns’ shot from up top proved to be the winner at 2:27 of the second period, while Antti Raanta finished with 25 saves to lead a defensive effort that saw the Hurricanes turn away every chance the Islanders had with a man advantage to take the lead in the best-of-7 series.
Carolina, which came into the game with the league’s No. 2 penalty kill, denied all four of New York’s power plays. The Hurricanes also withstood the final roughly 90 seconds to protect the lead after the Islanders had pulled Ilya Sorokin for the extra attacker.