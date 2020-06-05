NORTHUMBERLAND — Strange noises were heard at Pineknotter Park on Tuesday night. Strange, at least, in 2020.
The North Branch baseball league began play last week, and players from the Northumberland Renegades took to their field against Watsontown. The amateur league is only baseball game in town due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Danville graduate Colton Riley, it was a chance to get back on the field after having his senior season at Pennsylvania College of Technology cut short by the pandemic.
"It was amazing to get back out on the field," said Riley, who got to play 10 college games and hit .257 with six RBIs for the Wildcats. "I was still in pretty good shape from the season — nothing a run or two wouldn't take away."
"It was great to get the (North Branch) call. Being shut down for such a period a time, you're doing everything by yourself," fellow Renegade Chuck Schlegel added. "It's nice to get back out and compete against somebody."
For Schlegel, it was also a chance to reconnect.
"A lot of the guys here I played with in high school or against, dating back 10-plus years — dating back to Shikellamy, or even Little League," Schlegel, a 2009 Shikellamy graduate, said. "It's just great to be back out here competing."
Schlegel recently returned to baseball. When he graduated from Shikellamy, he first went to Middle Georgia Junior College to pitch, and later joined the Wake Forest baseball team.
However, a baseball injury prompted Schlegel walk on to the Wake Forest football team, and he earned a varsity letter in 2012. After working in Maryland, he returned to the area to work at his father Charles III's financial planning firm.
He rejoined the Renegades last year, but the former all-Daily Item pitcher has yet to return to the mound.
"I got into the football training (when I switched at Wake Forest), and I lost a lot of the stamina in my arm," Schlegel said. "I've mostly been playing the field since I came back to baseball, running around in center (field)."
Both Riley and Schlegel agree hitting the baseball was most affected by the layoff.
"Getting my swing back," Riley said, "that will be the toughest."
"Training for baseball is different than almost any other sport. You have to train your arm for long throws, and you have to learn to see the ball out of the pitcher's hand," Schlegel said. "That's been the toughest part — re-learning to see the spin out of the pitcher's hand and pitch recognition (at the plate)."
The North Branch League consists of eight teams which are scheduled to play through August. There are two Mifflinburg teams, a team in Danville, a Hughesville squad, the Milton Pirates and a team from Berwick, in addition to Northumberland and Watsontown.