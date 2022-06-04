The Associated Press
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Minjee Lee appears to be on mission.
The 26-year-old Australian shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over American Mina Harigae into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open.
“My approach (Sunday) is going to be the same as the last three days — I’m just going to try and make as many birdies as I can, and give myself as many opportunities as I can on the greens,” Lee said.
At 13-under 200, Lee was within striking distance of the U.S. Women’s Open scoring record in relation to par held by Juli Inkster, who finished at 16-under 272 in 1999 at Old Waverly. Inkster did that on a par-72 course, while par is 71 at Pine Needles.
“I haven’t really thought about it,” Lee said. “If I play good, it’s going to come with it, right?”
The fourth-ranked Lee won the Founders Cup three weeks ago in New Jersey in the tour’s last stroke-play event for her seventh LPGA Tour victory. She’s trying to win her second major title after taking the 2021 Evian Championship.
Harigae shot a 70. England’s Bronte Law was third at 7 under after a 68.
South Korea’s Jin Young Ko and American Nelly Korda, the top players in the world ranking, failed to take advantage of moving day.
The top-ranked Ko struggled with her putter, and finished at even-par 71, leaving her tied for fourth place at 6 under with three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist, Xiyu Lin, Lydia Ko, Hye-Jin Choi and amateur Ingrid Lindblad. Lydia Ko had the best round of the day with a 66, while Lin shot 67, Jim Young Ko 71 and Nodqvist and Choi 72.
Korda was 4 under after a 70.
PGA Tour
DUBLIN, Ohio — Billy Horschel is more concerned with the way he is playing than the size of his lead in the Memorial. Either way, he’s in good shape going into the final round.
On a Muirfield Village course that is getting increasingly firmer, Horschel hasn’t made a bogey since the 10th hole of his opening round. There were five players tied for the lead at one point. Horschel finished the day five shots ahead.
It was the second straight year for a big 54-hole lead at the Memorial. Horschel at least get a chance to finish the job.
One year after Jon Rahm built a six-shot lead — only to be forced to withdraw after the third round because of a positive COVID-19 test — Horschel delivered a gem with a 7-under 65 for his largest 54-hole lead of his career.
Horschel chipped in for birdie on his opening hole. Everything else was simply solid, with only one other birdie putt outside the 10-foot range.
He was at 13-under 203, five shots clear of Aaron Wise (69) and Cameron Smith (72).
“I just go to the tee understanding I’m leading the tournament. I know I’ve got however many shots I have ahead,” Horschel said. “I’m not going to be protective, I’m not going to be overly aggressive. I’m going to play the way I have the last three days. We’re going to hit the golf shots that are required, and I know if we do that it’s going to give me the best chance to be victorious come tomorrow.”
He will be going for his sixth individual title, and seventh PGA Tour victory.
Daniel Berger had a 67 and six shots behind along with Jhonattan Vegas and former British Open champion Francesco Molinari, who hasn’t had a top-five finish since the 2019 Masters.
PGA Tour Champions
DES MOINES, Iowa — Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic.
Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four par-5 holes at Wakonda Club in 5 under — making an eagle and three birdies — to match fast-closing Jerry Kelly, first-round leader Kirk Triplett and Brett Quigley at 13-under 131.