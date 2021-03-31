The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Sydney Leeser tossed a no-hitter, and Brad Longacre won his varsity debut as Shikellamy coach as the Braves rolled to a 10-0 five-inning win over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contest on Tuesday.
Longacre took over for Eric Long, who tragically passed away in 2020.
Leeser struck out 10 and walked one as the Braves improved to 1-0 overall and HAC-I. Milton drops to 0-1 overall and HAC-I
Shikellamy 10, Milton 0
Milton 000 00 — 0-0-3
Shikellamy 042 13 — 10-7-1
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Reagan Wiest, triple, run; Katelyn Kramer 2-for-3; Lila Wiest, 2 runs; Amelia Wernett, 2 runs.
n Midd-West 7, Shamokin 3
MIDDLEBURG — Marlo Spriggle knocked in four runs as Midd-West picked up a HAC-I win over the Indians.
Sarah Shupp also knocked in two runs for the Mustangs (1-0 overall and HAC-I). Lorna Oldt worked 61/3 innings, scattering five hits to pick up the win. Bella Parra got the final two outs for the save.
Annie Hornberger had a homer for the Indians (1-1 overall, 0-1 HAC-I).
Midd-West 7, Shamokin 3
Shamokin 000 120 0 — 3-5-7
Midd-West 013 030 x — 7-5-1
Annie Hornberger and Kate Glosek. Lorna Oldt, Bella Parra (7) and Storm Wilt.
WP: Oldt; LP: Hornberger; S: Parra.
Shamokin: Hornberger, HR (4th, solo).
Midd-West: Sarah Shupp 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Wilt, 2 runs; Marlo Spriggle, double, 4 RBIs.
n East Juniata 2,
Millersburg 0
COCOLAMUS — Annika Martin and Alyssa Robinson each had RBIs, and Brenna Watts scattered five hits in the shutout as the Tigers won their TVL opener.
Watts struck out six and didn’t walk a batter for East Juniata (1-0 overall and TVL).
Millersburg drops to 0-2 overall and TVL, not scoring a run in either of its games.
East Juniata 2, Millersburg 0
Millersburg 000 000 0 — 0-5-0
East Juniata 001 001 x — 0-6-0
WP: Brenna Watts; LP: Jana Strait.
Millersburg: Christina Meyers, double.
East Juniata: Chesney Mattern, 2-for-3, double.
n Lewisburg 10,
Montoursville 0 (5 inn.)
LEWISBURG — Brynn Wagner and Rylee Dyroff each knocked in three runs, and Lexi Walter tossed a one-hitter to lead the Green Dragons to the HAC-II win.
Walter struck out eight in the victory for Lewisburg (1-1 overall, 0-1 HAC-II). Walter also added a solo homer.
Lewisburg 10, Montoursville 0
Montoursville 000 00 — 0-2-1
Lewisburg 103 06 — 10-10-0
Mackenzie Weaver and B. Trueman. Lexi Walters and Gracie Murphy.
WP: Walters. LP: Weaver.
Lewisburg: Rylee Dyroff, 2-for-3, double, walk, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Brynn Wagner, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Walters, 2-for-3, HR (3rd, solo).
n Jersey Shore 3,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — The Bulldogs plated runs in each of their final three at-bats to rally for the HAC-I victory.
The Wildcats (0-1 overall and HAC-I) took a 1-0 in the bottom of the second before the Bulldogs rallied.
Jersey Shore 3, Mifflinburg 1
Jersey Shore 000 011 1 — 3-6-0
Mifflinburg 010 000 0 — 1-2-3
WP: McCracken; LP: Chelsea Miller.
Jersey Shore: McCracken, 2 doubles.
Mifflinburg: Tawyna Shrawder, hit; Evelyn Osborne, hit.