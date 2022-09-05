Susquehanna University tight end Michael Lefever was named the Centennial Conference's Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday's opener.
The graduate student from Lancaster set career highs in catches, touchdowns and receiving yards.
The preseason All-American caught eight catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns. All of his TDs came in the first half.
His 183 yards receiving was the second most in Centennial history and the most since the 1984 season.
Franklin & Marshall senior Brian Lafty was the Defensive Player of the Week with eight tackles and a sack in a win over Lebanon Valley. McDaniel placekicker William Looney was the Special Teams Player of the Week after making two field goals in a loss to Catholic.