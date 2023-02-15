Legendary coach Bill Scott, who spent 36 years as the leader of the Selinsgrove Seals football program, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 85.
Scott won 267 games at the Snyder County school with nine District 4 Championships, and six PIAA playoff appearances — which weren’t a thing until nearly 20 years into Scott’s career.
Not just a football coach at the school, Scott taught health and physical education and started Selinsgrove’s Power Weights program for all of the Seals’ athletes.
Selinsgrove third-grade teacher Chip Moll — a long-time assistant in the Selinsgrove program — had a unique view his life with Scott. Moll played for Scott, was an assistant coach, taught by him and also officiated basketball games with Scott.
“Coach Scott was more than a coach. He was a tough-nosed leader who had a knack for getting the best out of people,” Moll said. “He was one of those coaches who would kick you in the butt when you needed it and the very next play he’d be praising you if you deserved it. He was without a doubt a coach who taught his players to never back down from a challenge and to always play hard. He left a huge impression on a lot of former Selinsgrove football players and will be missed.”
Scott was an offensive innovator and played George Curry and Berwick 14 times, beating them in 1978, ‘80 and ‘86. The 1986 team was guided by quarterback Mike Stout, who ended his career with 6,310 yards and as the all-time leading passer in Pennsylvania history at that point. That Berwick squad featured current Northwest coach Carl Majer and Curry’s son Cosmo at running back, and entered the season as the 15th-ranked team in the United States, according to USA Today.
“He was an inspiring football coach with high expectations. But he more than just a great coach,” Stout said. “He truly cared about his players — on and off the field. He helped us prepare for life after high school football.”
Bill Scott was born in Cressona in Schuylkill County — nestled between Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville. He was a three-sport start for Cressona High School, and went to East Stroudsburg Teachers College.
He coached for seven years in Elkton, Md., and also coached baseball and basketball in the area. He came to the area as Warrior Run coach in 1971, before leaving for the Selinsgrove position after one season.
An interesting note in this era of year-round high school football, the Selinsgrove School Board didn’t hire Scott until July, and the Defenders’ didn’t bring in his replacement — Bill Lane — until August.
When Scott took over at Selinsgrove, the Seals were 10 games below .500 in its history. When Scott retired in 2008, Selinsgrove was 112 games above .500.
His greatest run came late in his career. All six of those quarterfinal appearances came after 2000, and Selinsgrove had a 13-game winning streak in 2006.
That run was interrupted in June of 2007 when Scott was visiting family in Louisville and suffered a brain hemorrhage. He fought for his life for most of the summer but was back at practice by the time the fall season began.
Selinsgrove made one last run to the quarterfinals under Scott, finishing the season with a loss to Thomas Jefferson in 2007 in Altoona.