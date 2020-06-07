Looking over the all-decade team for wrestling in the Daily Item coverage area, one of the things that sticks out is how well Lehigh University has recruited District 4 over the past 10 seasons.
A whopping five wresters on our all-decade team wrestled collegiately at Lehigh. Two other Division I wrestlers made the cut as well — one from the University of Pittsburgh and one headed to the University of Michigan. Another all-decade wrestler ended up as the all-time leader in wins at Lycoming College.
The Daily Item all-decade wrestling team combined to win eight state titles, including three different wrestlers that have won at least two titles.
Eight schools are represented on the team, but Southern Columbia, Line Mountain and Milton have multiple wrestlers among the 14 selected.
The biggest takeaway from picking the team is the amount of successes our wrestlers have had over the years in Hershey. The days of a dual meet drawing more than 1,000 people may be over, but the success our area athletes have had at Hershey over the last 10 years prove that the sport is still alive and doing well in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Even among the crew of wrestlers who just missed making the all-decade team, all of them made at least two appearances in Hershey.