LEWISBURG — Mackenzie Kramer scored 17 of her game-high 31 points in the second half, helping Lehigh turn away Bucknell's rally for an 84-72 win in Patriot League women's basketball Wednesday at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison outscored Lehigh by 14 points in the third quarter to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit, but the Mountain Hawks shot 63.6% in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Cecelia Collins scored a team-high 19 points for Bucknell (12-15 overall, 8-8 Patriot), while Emma Shaffer posted her eighth career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Tai Johnson also added 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting.
After trailing 43-34 at halftime, the Bison outscored Lehigh 27-13 in the third quarter by playing turnover-free basketball. Shaffer scored six points and pulled eight rebounds in the period, while Collins totaled nine of her points in the stanza. Johnson added six points in the third quarter. Bucknell went to the free throw line 12 times and made nine in the period.
The Bison starters totaled 69 of the team's 72 points and made 23 of 43 field goals. Overall, Bucknell shot 47.3% (26-for-55) from the field.
The Mountain Hawks outscored the Bison 28-11 in the final period, building a game-high 13-point lead in the final minutes. Kramer scored 31 on 11-of-17 shooting. Frannie Hottiger and Lily Fandre added 18 and 16 points, respectively.
Lehigh 84, Bucknell 72
Lehigh (15-12, 11-5) 84
Hottinger 5-15 8-9 18, Fandre 5-10 2-2 16, Harvey 0-2 6-6 6, Kramer 11-17 4-6 31, Stemmer 2-7 0-0 6, Behar 1-7 0-0 2, Van Eps 1-1 0-0 2, Albrecht 0-0 0-0 0, O'Brien 1-2 0-0 3, Eggenschwiler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 20-23 84.
Bucknell (12-15, 8-8) 72
Theodorsson 3-6 0-0 7, King 2-6 3-4 8, Shaffer 5-8 4-7 14, Collins 6-15 5-6 19, Johnson 7-8 0-0 14, Sisselman 2-8 1-2 7, Sullivan 1-2 1-1 3, Kulesza 0-1 0-0 0, Dingler 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0, Klag 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 14-20 72.
Halftime: Lehigh 43-34. 3-point goals: Lehigh 12-31 (Kramer 5-7, Fandre 4-7, Stemmer 2-6, O'Brien 1-1, Harvey 0-2, Behar 0-4, Hottiger 0-4); Bucknell 6-15 (Collins 2-3, Sisselman 2-6, Theodorsson 1-2, King 1-3, Kulesza 0-1). Rebounds: Lehigh 27 (Fandre 6, Hottiger 6); Bucknell 35 (Shaffer 12, Johnson 6). Assists: Lehigh 14 (Kramer 4); Bucknell 15 (Collins 4, Shaffer 4). Steals: Lehigh 7 (Harvey 2, Hottiger 2); Bucknell 3 (three with 1). Turnovers: Lehigh 4, Bucknell 12. Team fouls: Lehigh 19, Bucknell 15. Fouled out: None.