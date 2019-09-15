EDINBORO — Logan Leiby threw his first collegiate touchdown pass Saturday to help Bloomsburg overcome a 14-point deficit and defeat Edinboro 24-21.
Leiby, a Selinsgrove graduate, threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Duffy Gilhool in the third quarter.
Edinboro (0-2) led 14-0 early in the second quarter. The Huskies (1-1) got on the board when Qmac Quiteh scored from 8 yards out with 1:58 left in the half.
Leiby, who finished 12-of-22 passing for 143 yards, led the offense on a scoring drive to start the third quarter. His touchdown pass to Gilhool and the subsequent extra point pulled Bloomsburg to within 14-13.
Edinboro added another touchdown, and Bloomsburg countered with a field goal which made Edinboro’s lead 21-16 heading into the final quarter.
Michael Allen returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown with 4:50 ahead to put the Huskies ahead to stay. Leiby ran it in for the two-point conversion.
Gabe Tilford, a Shikellamy graduate, had three solo tackles, including a sack for Bloomsburg.