TURBOTVILLE — Stefan Leitzel scored a goal and assisted on two others in the second half as Midd-West pulled away from Warrior Run for a 5-0 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference boys soccer crossover match Tuesday.
Kynn Loss scored late in the first half to give the Mustangs (12-3-1) a halftime lead. Preston Arbogast had a goal and an assist in the second half, while Loss added an assist.
Midd-West 5, Warrior Run 0
First half
MW-Kynn Loss, 30:00.
Second half
MW-Stefan Leitzel (Preston Arbogast), 51:00; MW-Arbogast (Leitzel), 61:00; MW-Nathan Hartman (Loss), 68:00; MW-Noah Romig (Leitzel), 78:00.
Shots: MW, 14-3. Corners: MW, 7-1. Saves: Midd-West 3 (Cole Keister); Warrior Run 8.
n Bloomsburg 7, Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — Sisay Doerschler scored three goals and assisted on two others in Bloomsburg’s HAC crossover victory.
The Panthers (7-9) led 3-1 at halftime. Ryan Williams scored the Shikellamy (3-9-2) goal.
Bloomsburg 7, Shikellamy 1
First half
B-Ahmed Elbetagy (Sisay Doerschler), 25:04; B-Doerschler, 20:56; S-Ryan Williams (Darwin Vazquez), 15:42; B-Doerschler, 3:30.
Second half
B-Elbetagy (Doerschler), 38:31; B-Doerschler, 33:32; B-Elbetagy (Cody Long), 21:14; B-Ashton Horan, 16:25.
Shots: 13-13. Corners: B, 8-3. Saves: Bloomsburg 10 (Francis Curran); Shikellamy 8 (Dylan Zechman).
n East Juniata 8,
Line Mountain 0
MANDATA — Jake Brackbill scored three goals, Cade Brubaker added a pair, and East Juniata scored five times in the second half of the Tri-Valley League match.
Gannon Ryan had three assists in the win, while Andrew Hunter and Kobe Bonnell each had a pair of saves for the Tigers.