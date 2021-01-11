The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, going over 10,000 in his career, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 130-127 on Sunday.
Leonard reached the milestone on one of his five 3-pointers in the third quarter, when he scored 21 points. His points and 3-pointers made were the most in a single quarter in his career.
Zach LaVine led six Bulls in double figures with a season-high 45 points.
n Lakers 120, Rockets 102
HOUSTON — Anthony Davis had 27 points, LeBron James added 18, and Los Angeles won for the sixth time in seven games with a victory over Houston.
It was a testy game that included five technical fouls, two flagrant fouls and the first-half ejections of Markieff Morris and DeMarcus Cousins.
n Thunder 129, Nets 116
NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to lead Oklahoma City over Brooklyn.
Gilgeous-Alexander was one of six players to finish in double-figure scoring for the Thunder, who won their third straight and beat Brooklyn for the fifth consecutive time.
Hamidou Diallo finished with 25 points for the Thunder.
n Nuggets 114, Knicks 89
NEW YORK — Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in another short night, and Denver reached .500 for the first time this season with a victory over New York.
n Jazz 96, Pistons 86
DETROIT — Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in a decisive first quarter, and Utah held on for a victory over Detroit.
n Timberwolves 96, Spurs 88
MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists as Minnesota snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over San Antonio.
n Warriors 106, Raptors 105
SAN FRANCISCO — Damion Lee converted the tying and go-ahead free throws with 3.3 seconds left, and Golden State withstood a rough fourth quarter to hold off Toronto.