The Associated Press
TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard got his ring, and the Los Angeles Clippers got another win.
Leonard scored 23 points in his return to Toronto, Lou Williams had 18 and the Clippers won their third straight game Wednesday, beating the slumping Raptors 112-92.
Maurice Harkless scored 14 points and Paul George had 13 as the Clippers evened their road record at 6-6.
ORLANDO, Fla. — LeBron James had 25 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds to help Los Angeles beat Orlando,
Anthony Davis had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won 13 of 14. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points for Los Angeles.
Jonathan Isaac led Orlando with 19 points.
CLEVELAND — James Harden scored 55 points — 20 in the fourth quarter — and Russell Westbrook added 23 points as Houston withstood an unexpected scare from Cleveland, who have lost eight straight and 14 of 15.
INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points, and Aaron Holiday scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Indiana rally past Boston.
NEW YORK — Devonte’ Graham scored a career-high 40 points, and Charlotte rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat Brooklyn.
Graham had 27 points in the second half in Charlotte’s second straight victory. Miles Bridges added 14 points.
Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points for Brooklyn.