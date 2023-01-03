MILLERSBURG — Nick Lepone scored 28 points to lead three Millersburg players in double figures as the Indians beat Pequea Valley, 68-52, in nonleague boys basketball on Tuesday night.
Waylon Troutman added 14 points and Isaiah Dyer chipped in 13 points for Millersburg (6-4).
Pequea Valley drops to 2-6 on the year.
Millersburg 68, Pequea Valley 54
PEQUEA VALLEY (2-6) 54
Blank 3 0-0 9; Johnson 1 0-0 3; Furlong 5 0-0 14; Rosario 3 0-0 7; Ness 1 0-0 2; Nealey 1 1-1 3; Rogers 7 0-0 14; Cam Deiler 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 1-3 54.
3-point goals: Blank 3, Johnson, Furlong 4, Rosario 1.
Did not score: Davis, Shambach.
MILLERSBURG (6-4) 68
Isaiah Dyer 4 1-2 13; Nick Lepone 10 6-8 28; Jayden Kintzer 2 2-6 6; Waylon Troutman 6 2-2 14; Kerry Forney 0 2-4 2; Kamden Heintzman 1 2-2 5. Totals 23 17-26 68.
3-point goals: Dyer 2, Lepone 2, Heitzelman.
Did not score: Donovan Bain, Brandon Fetterholf, Nolan Schreffler, Cole Wallace.
Score by quarters
Pequea Valley;10;12;17;15 — 54
Millersburg;14;17;17;20 — 68
JV: Pequea Valley, 44-37.