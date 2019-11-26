The Daily Item
Grace Lesh and Hailey Womer were unanimous choices as Tri-Valley League Field Hockey All-Stars after helping Greenwood to its 12th consecutive league title.
The Wildcats, who repeated as District 3 Class A champions and advanced to the state semifinals for a third straight year, totaled four TVL honorees, one more than league runner-up Newport and Susquenita.
Line Mountain seniors Ashley Schreffler and Abby Wolfe were among eight unanimous selections. East Juniata senior Kyli Dowling was also honored.
Lesh, a senior forward, paced Greenwood with 25 goals and 66 points, earning a TVL nod for the second time. Womer, a junior forward, had 17 goals and 50 points, and was a repeat all-star along with classmate Leah Bryner, a midfielder who recorded 13 goals and 40 points. Wildcats senior goalie Kelsey Sheaffer was honored for the first time.
Greenwood (7-0-1 TVL) edged Newport (6-1-1) for its 21st league championship. The Buffaloes, who were 2018 state runners-up, had the league MVP in Rachel Bohn, and other all-stars in seniors Allie Harris and Olivia Muffitt, and junior Sophia Shoemaker. Bohn and Muffitt were three-time honorees.
Schreffler, a two-year starting attacker, scored 21 points on seven goals and seven assists to finish second on the Eagles. Wolfe, a defensive-minded mid, contributed eight points for the District 4 semifinalists.
Susquenita senior Regan Horting was also a three-time selection, while Blackhawks senior Evin Fisher was honored for the second time.
Dowling was named a TVL all-star after posting the Tigers’ team-high totals of 17 goals and 37 points.
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
East Juniata: Kyli Dowling, sr.
Greenwood: Leah Bryner, jr., *Grace Lesh, sr.; Kelsey Sheaffer, sr.; *Hailey Womer, jr.
Line Mountain: *Ashley Schreffler, sr.; *Abby Wolfe, sr.
Newport: *Rachel Bohn, sr.; Allie Harris, sr.; *Olivia Muffitt, sr.; Sophia Shoemaker, jr.
Susquenita: *Evin Fisher, sr.; *Regan Horting, sr.; Tegan Hunter, sr.
*unanimous selection