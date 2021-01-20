MANDATA — After Muncy forfeited the first bout of the night to Max Bingaman at 132 pounds, Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock and Ian Coller gave the scattering of home fans plenty of reasons to get loud.
Leshock faced two-time state qualifier Bryce Vollman, who beat Leshock 15-4 a year ago.
The Eagle junior turned the tables with a third-period pin of Vollman at 138 pounds, and Coller followed at 145 with a first-period fall over Elijiah Weikle for his 100th career win.
In all, the Eagles had five pins en route to a 45-27 victory, avenging a 46-36 loss to the Indians last January.
Vollman, who has 103 career wins and is ranked No. 17 in the state by PA Power Wrestling, took Leshock down for a 2-0 first-period lead, but Leshock remained unfazed.
“I knew there was no reason to worry at that point,” said Leshock.
The Eagle used a tough second-period ride to keep the deficit at 2-0. He then chose the bottom to start the third period, and quickly reversed Vollman to his back, and pinned him in 4 minutes, 33 seconds.
Line Mountain coach Chuck Johnson said Leshock wrestled a smart match by being aggressive, but also pulling back when he needed to.
Leshock said beating Muncy was important to Line Mountain.
“We wanted to get revenge for the loss to them last year,” he said.
Coller, who entered the season with 92 wins, was glad to finally get the milestone, but said he wasn’t nervous when he took the mat.
There was little time to be nervous as Coller took Weikle down right off referee Mark Cesari’s whistle, and ended it with a 21-second pin.
Now that Coller (8-0) reached the 100-win mark, he said he was turning his attention to goal further down the road.
“I’m focused on getting to the state tournament, which I haven’t done yet,” he said.
He also said it was great to get his milestone victory in a team win.
Johnson said his team has a full lineup, but the one problem remaining is the lack of practice time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve only had six practices since we started again,” he said.
Muncy, coming off a 20-5 campaign a year ago, was missing several wrestlers because of illness, and were unable to overcome a rough start and pair of forfeits against a Line Mountain (5-3) squad which is finally near full strength.
A pair of forfeits sandwiched the wins by Leshock and Coller to give the Eagles a quick 24-0 lead before the Indians (2-3) rallied with three consecutive pins by Ty Nixon (160), Jacob Cooley (172) and Tristen Ditzler (189).
Eagle standouts Jacob Feese (215) and Dominick Bridi (285) righted the ship with a pair of first-period falls, and freshman 106-pounder Nolan Baumert stayed unbeaten with a 3-2 decision over Joshua Hill, extending the home team’s advantage to 39-18 to end the Indians’ shot at a comeback.
Phil McCormick, with a fall at 113, and state qualifier Scott Johnson, who won by 15-9 decision over Lane Schadel completed, the Muncy scoring. Aiden Kritzer added a fall for the Eagles at 120.
Line Mountain 45, Muncy 27
132: Max Bingaman (LM) won by forfeit; 138: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Bryce Vollman, 4:33; 145: Ian Coller (LM) pinned Elijiah Weikle, 0:21; 152: Bryce Carl (LM) won by forfeit; 160: Ty Nixon (M) pinned Chandon Maurer, 1:10; 172: Jacob Cooley (M) pinned Isaac Shaffer, 3:20; 189: Tristen Ditzler (M) pinned Cale King, 0:44; 215: Jacob Feese (LM) pinned Braydon Bergey, 0:15; 285: Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Matt McCauley, 1:02; 106: Nolan Baumert (LM) dec. Joshua Hill, 3-2; 113: Phil McCormick (M) pinned Brody Long, 4:28; 120: Aiden Kritzer (LM) pinned Alex Maiorana, 1:52; 126: Scott Johnson (M) dec. Lane Schadel, 15-9.