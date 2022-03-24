HERSHEY — There was one thing that couldn’t happen on Thursday if Northumberland Christian was going to win the state title, and it happened.
Senior standout Emily Garvin picked up a third foul with 4:54 left in the second quarter.
Yes, that’s correct. With nearly five minutes left in the first half, the girl who scored 16 of the Warriors’ first 23 points was likely heading to the bench in a one-point game.
“It was very scary, I’m going to admit,” sophomore guard Eden Treas said.
However, last season in the state semifinals at Jenkintown, the same scenario happened. Garvin picked up three fouls in the first half, and it derailed the Warriors’ season in a loss to Jenkintown.
“That Jenkintown game spurred us on the whole season,” Northumberland Christian coach Jeff Ulmer said. “You never want to lose a basketball game, but that Jenkintown game taught us a lot of huge lessons.”
Ulmer quickly asked his assistant coaches if they thought Garvin should come out of the game with three fouls, and they decided to leave her in the game. It left the commentators on the PCN broadcast questioning Ulmer’s decision, and wondering if it would come back to haunt the Warriors.
“She has to play; she had to play smarter,” Ulmer said. “I called her over while they were shooting free throws. (Garvin’s third foul put the Golden Eagles in the bonus). I said, ‘We’ve been here before Emily: Don’t try to tip the pass, give up the layup if you have to. You have to stay in the game.’”
Even though Garvin’s third foul was because of the hustle that has made her a two-time all-state selection — she tried to run through the box out of Kennedy Catholic freshman Monique Vincent — Garvin knew she had to temper her style, at least a bit. ... Right?
However, the lesson learned last year by Garvin at Jenkintown wasn’t to temper her aggressiveness, it was to just stay calm.
“I have to stay calm,” Garvin said. “We learned to stay calm at Jenkintown. We had to be confident, but calm.”
The Golden Eagles took advantage of the Warriors’ foul trouble — Emma Ulmer also picked up three first-half fouls — and build an eight-point lead with 2:11 left in the first half.
“We are pretty prepared for it,” Treas said. “We’ve been through this before. We just adjust as a team, know who has to take which spot to keep (Emily) on the floor.”
Kennedy Catholic coach Justin Magestro added: “I thought in the first half, when she got her third foul, that we were going to be in good shape. She was smart enough to stay out of foul trouble in the second half.”
The Warriors scored just one point in a nearly three-minute span of the second quarter, but Garvin converted back-to-back buckets inside to stop the scoreless streak, and Treas added a 3-pointer as the Warriors cut the eight-point lead to three, allowing them to stay within striking distance.
“I think it was a lesson to us — when they came back — that we had to do more, and be better defensively to win this game,” Treas said.
Jeff Ulmer has talked a lot about Garvin’s basketball IQ during this state playoff run, and nowhere were her basketball smarts more apparent than the opening play of the third quarter.
For most of the game, the Eagles’ offense began with point guard Paris Gilmore initiating with a high-post pass to senior Bella DiNardo. DiNardo then had the option of finding a 3-point shooter on the wing, or getting the ball inside to freshman Layke Fields (21 points, 12 rebounds).
“We compressed our defense because of the way they started their offense,” Garvin said. “It allowed us to spread out to their shooters, and get back inside (to help on Fields).”
When Gilmore made the pass just five seconds left into the third quarter, Garvin was there to slap the ball out of DiNardo’s hands for a steal, basket and three-point play, sparking a 12-2 run that turned the Warriors’ five-point halftime deficit into a five-point advantage.
The Golden Eagles never recovered. The Warriors led by as many as 10 points late in the third quarter. Then they survived the fourth Garvin foul and six straight Kennedy Catholic points, and expanded their lead to 10 once again. The Warriors had just three fourth-quarter field goals, but went 10-of-16 from the free-throw line in the final stanza to clinch the school’s first state championship.
“Her biggest strength is her physical strength. I think probably more than half of her points came from the foul line because she was strong enough to get to the basket. When you let kids get to the basket and then to the foul line, those are free shots,” Magestro said. “They’re the easiest points you can score. I thought we didn’t do a good job of keeping her away from the basket.”
After Kennedy Catholic led by nine, Northumberland Christian outscored the Golden Eagles 42-22. In the last two games of the state tournament, the Warriors trailed by 11 against Williamsburg and by nine to the Golden Eagles in the final two minutes of the first half, and combined to outscore both teams 85-46 in the 18 minutes of play.