STATE COLLEGE — Penn State coach James Franklin has made it known he doesn’t have any problem using both of his quarterbacks — Sean Clifford and Will Levis — this season.
Clifford started the first four games of the season before Levis took over the first-team offense against Iowa. A week later, Clifford received the start as Penn State (1-5, 1-5 Big Ten) earned its first win of the year.
“Just doing what the team needs me to do — that’s pretty much the basics of it,” Clifford said. “Whether it’s to play the whole game, sit the bench, whatever we have to do to get the win I’m going to do. That’s just the player that I feel I’ve always been.”
Although Clifford started against the Wolverines, both he and Levis saw action.
Penn State mainly relied on Clifford’s skills as a passer against the Wolverines, and used his abilities as a runner. He threw for 163 yards, and ran for another 73 yards with one touchdown.
Levis made the most of his six carries, as he gained 25 yards and one touchdown on six runs. His 2-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter gave the Nittany Lions their last touchdown of the contest.
“I think it just goes to show that regardless of your position on the team, you have to just stay ready,” Levis said. “You never know when your time is going to come. When it does, you just have to make sure that you make the most of it.”
Both Clifford and Levis have described themselves as students of the game. Both said they enter each week with the mindset of being the starter, despite what the depth chart lists or who took the field with the first-team offense the Saturday before.
“It hasn’t really changed the way we approach practice,” Levis said. “We’ve always tried to approach practice the same way, regardless of the situation. The past few weeks haven’t really changed that.”
Franklin played quarterback at East Stroudsburg in the mid-1990s. As a former signal-caller, he knows the mental strain playing the position can have on a player’s psyche. Although Penn State has had to reconfigure its quarterback room a bit this season, Franklin expressed his satisfaction with how both Clifford and Levis have adapted to their roles.
“I’m really proud of both of them,” Franklin said. “They’ve been awesome, and they have both handled adversity really well. … I think this is an opportunity for us to grow, and this is an opportunity for us to build on one game at a time.”