Last week, Penn State coach James Franklin hinted at the possibility that reserve quarterback Will Levis could see increased action in this week’s matchup against Nebraska.
The Penn State offense with starting quarterback Sean Clifford sputtered through the first three games of the season, opening up the possibility of Levis’ presence igniting the unit.
Levis, a redshirt sophomore, entered in the second quarter Saturday against the Cornhuskers after a strip-sack of Clifford turned into a Nebraska touchdown.
“Coach (Tyler) Bowen just came up to me and said I was up,” Levis said after the game.
After muddling through the rust of having not played any significant minutes this season, Levis settled into the role during the third quarter. His first play of the period was a 20-yard completion to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He also sprinkled in a couple of runs on the drive that ended with a missed 56-yard field goal.
Penn State’s efforts in Lincoln ultimately fell short, but the Penn State offense appeared to run smoother with Levis at the controls.
Penn State tallied 501 yards of offense to Nebraska’s 298. The Nittany Lions’ run game also appeared to be rejuvenated, as the unit rushed for 245 yards, its second-highest output of the season. Levis contributed 61 yards rushing.
Levis has been heralded for his presence as a runner. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he’s a load to take down.
In the lone start of his career, which came in the Nittany Lions’ regular-season finale against Rutgers last season, he was 8-of-14 passing for 81 yards with one interception and one touchdown.
In the offseason, Penn State coaches raved about Levis’ “cannon” of an arm.
Levis displayed that arm strength — along with his athleticism — in the fourth quarter when he danced around the pocket to evade defenders and launched a pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth that was good for a 74-yard gain.
Levis finished 14-of-31 passing for 219 yards against the Cornhuskers, and while he didn’t throw any touchdown passes, he didn’t turn the ball over. Penn State through four games has eight turnovers — six interceptions and two fumbles. The Nittany Lions last year committed just nine turnovers.
“Turnovers continue to be a problem,” Franklin said. “Not only turnovers but turnovers for touchdowns.”
Last week, Franklin said he’s always been a proponent of giving his starting quarterback “a chance to be successful and to rally the team. The guy is in that position, obviously, for a reason.”
When speaking to reporters after the game, Franklin aid he wasn’t going name Penn State’s starting quarterback moving forward based on what just happened.
“We’re not going to name a starting quarterback right after a game before discussing it as a staff and before evaluating the tape, watching the tape and all those things,” Franklin said. “Where we were at in the game with the turnovers, and with what’s gone on in the season so far, we had to make that change and I thought Will did some really good things coming in for us.”
Iowa travels to Penn State next Saturday. Who runs out with the Penn State first-team offense for the game, for now, remains unknown, but Levis said he approaches each week as if he’s the starter.
The practice appears to have served him well.
“That’s been my mindset pretty much since I’ve gotten here, and it hasn’t changed,” Levis said. “It won’t change. It definitely has helped. I think just having that emphasis on preparation throughout the week, regardless of where you think you are or where you think you might be in the future, just helps immensely when your opportunity comes to you.”