LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons scored seven goals in the first quarter, three of them were made by Maddy Ikeler. Whitney Berge ended the game with two goals and an assist. Avery Mast finished with a goal and two assists. Tia Berge contributed with two assists in the game.
Lewisburg (5-2 overall, 4-0 HAC-I) will travel to Bloomsburg for their next game this coming Tuesday while Milton (0-8 overall, 0-4 HAC-I) heads to Mifflinburg this Saturday afternoon.
Lewisburg 10, Milton 0
First Quarter
L-Maddy Ikeler, 13:04; L-Ikeler, 11:16; L-Avery Mast (Whitney Berge), 9:06; L-Ikeler, 7:20; L-Ryan Brouse (Mast), 5:25; L-Maddy Moyers (Tia Berge), 2:20; L-W.Berge, 1:59.
Second Quarter
L-Erica Rawson (Lilly Alabakoff), 12:03; L-W.Berge (Mast), 5:11.
Third Quarter
L-Emma Trupp (T.Berge), 5:08.
Shots: L 22-0. Corners: L 13-0. Saves: Milton 12; Lewisburg 0.