CAMP HILL — The Green Dragons got second-half goals from Julia Monaco and Caroline Blakeslee to run past the Shamrocks in a nonleague game.
After a scoreless first Monaco scored in the first 10 minutes of the second half before Blakeslee tallied the game-winner late.
Mckenna Andrews made 11 saves in the win for Lewisburg (3-3).
Lewisburg 2, Trinity 1
Second half
L: Julia Monaco, 30:56; L: Caroline Blakeslee, 14:09; T: Ella Lucas (Anne Durle), 11:44.
Shots: Trinity, 12-5. Corners: Trinity 3-1. Saves: Lewisburg (McKenna Andrews) 11, Trinity 3.