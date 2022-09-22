LEWISBURG — Elsa Felton defeated Erin Lee in both sets to take the second singles game. Mya Coyne and Anela Lyman took the first and third game to give Bloomsburg their two match points.
The Green Dragons swept doubles to clinch the match. Lewisburg moves to 4-7 on the season and will host South Williamsport for their next match Saturday morning.
Lewisburg 3, Bloomsburg 2
Singles
Mya Coyne (B) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-1, 6-3; Elsa Felton (L) def. Erin Lee, 6-4, 7-5; Anela Lyman (B) def. Serena DeCosmo, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
Sonja Johnson & Katelyn Beers (L) def. Lauren Baker & Hope Lapinski, 6-0, 6-3; Erin Lowthert & Vivian Vance (L) def. Anshita Nandal & Rose Leh, 6-2, 6-4.