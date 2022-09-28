MILTON — Alfred Romano scored twice, and added an assist, while Harry Harrison stopped four shots in the shutout as the Green Dragons remained undefeated in HAC-I boys soccer.
Romano scored an unassisted goal to get the Green Dragons (8-0-1 overall, 6-0 HAC-I) on the board just 1:40 into the game. The Black Panthers (7-4, 4-2) kept the game at one goal until Lewisburg scored twice in the final 10 minutes.
Darrien Svilokos made 2-0 off a Romano assist with 9:40 left in regulation, while Romano scored with 5:03 left on a Noah Pawling assist.
Jonah Stroble had eight saves for Milton.
Lewisburg 3, Milton 0
First half
Lew-Alfred Romano, 38:20.
Second half
Lew-Darrien Svilokos (Romano), 9:40; Lew-Romano (Noah Pawling), 5:03.
Shots: Lew, 18-5. Shots on goal: Lew, 11-4. Corners: Lew, 3-2. Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 4; Milton (Jonah Strobel), 8.