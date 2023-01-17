LEWISBURG — Sophie Kilbride finished the game with 10 points in the Green Dragons' (8-4, 3-2) HAC-I win over Danville. Down 23-18 at the end of the third quarter, Lewisburg outscored the Ironmen 12-2 in the fourth quarter to clinch the game.
Grace Everett scored 10 points of her own for Danville (6-8, 3-2) in the loss.
Lewisburg 30, Danville 25
Lewisburg (8-4) 30
Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-1 4; Elsa Fellon 0 2-2 2; Sophie Kilbride 4 2-3 10; Teagan Osunda 3 0-0 6; Keeley Baker 3 2-2 8. Totals: 12 6-8 30.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maddy Moyer, Addie Wuerderman, Maddie Still.
Danville (6-8) 25
Lucy Pickle 2 0-0 4; Grace Everett 5 0-0 10; Ella DeWald 2 2-2 7; Maddie Merrell 0 1-2 1; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 3-4 25.
3-point goals: DeWald, Sauers.
Did not score: Theresa Amarante.
Score by quarters
Danville;9;6;8;2 — 25
Lewisburg;4;10;4;12 — 30