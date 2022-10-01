LEWISBURG — Alfred Romano scored three of Lewisburg's (9-0-1 overall, 4-0 HAC-I) first-half goals in their non-conference win over Crestwood.
Darrien Svilokos finished with a goal and an assist of his own for the Green Dragons. Viktor Permyashkin contributed with two assists in the game.
The Green Dragons won their ninth consecutive game since a season-opening tie and will host Danville in HAC-I action on Wednesday night.
Lewisburg 4, Crestwood 0
First half
L-Alfred Romano (Zak Kreisher), 26:26; L-Darrien Svilokos (Viktor Permyashkin), 5:03; L-Romano (Svilokos), 2:48; L-Romano (Permyashkin), 1:44.
Shots: L 21-4. Corners: L 3-0. Saves: Crestwood 5 (Cole Kranson, Bailey Durafehalk); Lewisburg 3 (Henry Harrison).