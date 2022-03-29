LEWISBURG — Mifflinburg's lone win in the match came in the second singles game as Ethan Dreese defeated Greyson Azeredo in the third and decisive set 6-3 after both split the first two sets.
The Green Dragons would go on to sweep both doubles games as Lewisburg takes down their rivals to improve their record to 2-2 on the season.
Lewisburg 4, Mifflinburg 1
Singles
Eddie Monaco (Lew) def. Gabe Greb, 7-5, 6-4; Ethan Dreese (Miff) def. Greyson Azeredo, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Will Cecchini (Lew) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Sar Vishwakarma-Matt Rawson (Lew) def. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; Erich Stinner - Ryan Shabahang (Lew) def. Moses Knepp - Ben Hornig, 6-3, 6-4.