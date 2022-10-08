STATE COLLEGE — Sophie Kilbride assisted on two goals and scored a goal of her own for the Green Dragons in the first half of a non-conference win over State College.
Mikayla Long scored less than two minutes into the game to give Lewisburg (7-5 overall) the lead for good. McKenna Erdley and Julia Monaco also scored for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg 4, State College 0
First half
L-Mikayla Long (Sophie Kilbride), 38:06; L-McKenna Erdley (Kilbride), 23:45; L-Kilbride, 13:30.
Second half
L-Julia Monaco, 2:06.
Shots: L 20-3. Corners: L 4-2. Saves: State College 12 (Megan Maher); Lewisburg 2 (Emma Hpokinson).