LEWISBURG — Sophie Kilbride and Keeley Baker scored 10 points each and Lewisburg overcame a slow to start to earn the narrow win in a matchup of playoff bound teams.
The Green Dragons (15-7) trailed by eight points after the first quarter before dominating the second quarter.
Lewisburg 41, Montoursville 40
MONTOURSVILLE (10-11) 40
Syd Stone 3 1-2 7; Alaina Marchioni 7 2-3 17; Shyanne Klemick 1 2-2 4; Maddie Labatch 1 4-4 6; Ashlynn Loe 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 9-11 40.
3-point goals: Marchioni.
Did not score: Jill Stone, Emma Wood, Nyla Kutney.
LEWISBURG (15-7) 41
Sydney Bolinsky 3 1-1 7; Maddy Moyers 2 0-0 4; Maddie Still 3 1-3 7; Elsa Fellon 1 1-2 1; Sophie Kilbride 4 2-5 10; Teagan Osunde 1 0-0 2; Keeley Baker 4 2-4 10. Totals 17 7-15 41.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Addie Weuerman.
Score by quarters
Montoursville;12;4;15;9 — 40
Lewisburg;4;13;12;7 — 41