WILLIAMSPORT — Sophie Kilbride scored 12 points, and the Green Dragons held off the Millionaires late rally in the nonleague victory.
Kilbride added eight assists, five rebounds and five steals for Lewisburg (10-5). Sydney Bolinsky added 11 points, while Keeley Baker had six points and 11 boards for the Green Dragons.
Nadirah Tutler had 10 points to lead Williamsport (4-8).
Lewisburg 45, Williamsport 43
Lewisburg (10-5) 45
Sydney Bolinsky 4 2-2 11; Maddy Moyers 2 0-0 5; Maddie Still 2 0-0 4; Elsa Fellon 2 0-0 4; Sophie Kilbride 5 2-5 12; Teagan Osunde 1 1-2 3; Keeley Baker 2 2-3 6. Totals: 18 7-12 45.
3-point goals: Bolinsky, Moyers.
Did not score: None.
Williamsport (4-8) 43
Cierra Rainier 1 0-0 3; Ella Wilson 1 3-6 5; Alexandria Chilson 4 0-0 8; Abby Mahon 1 0-0 2; Mia Nieto 5 0-0 11; Payton Baney 1 0-0 2; Sydney Crews 1 0-0 2; Nadirah Tutler 4 0-1 10. Totals: 18 3-7 43.
3-point goals: Tutler 2, Nieto, Rainier.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;8;15;10;12 — 45
Williamsport;8;11;10;19 — 43