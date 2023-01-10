MILL HALL —

Lewisburg 48, Central Mountain 38

Lewisburg (6-4) 48

Sydney Bolinsky 3 1-3 7; Maddy Moyers 0 2-2 2; Elsa Fellon 0 2-4 2; Sophie Kilbride 8 3-4 19; Teagan Osunde 4 1-2 9; Keeley Baker 3 3-4 9. Totals: 18 11-19 48.

3-point goals: None.

Did not score: Maddie Still.

Central Mountain (3-7) 38

Macy Plowman 3 0-0 6; Tara Mader 2 0-2 5; Taylor Doyle 3 2-2 8; Kiahna Jones 7 2-2 16; Keely Rohrbach 0 3-4 3. Totals: 15 7-10 38.

3-point goals: Mader.

Did not score: Ava Doyle, Morgan Temple, Grace Keohane.

Score by quarters

Lewisburg;13;12;9;14 — 48

C.Mountain;13;6;11;8 — 38

