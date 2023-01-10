MILL HALL —
Lewisburg 48, Central Mountain 38
Lewisburg (6-4) 48
Sydney Bolinsky 3 1-3 7; Maddy Moyers 0 2-2 2; Elsa Fellon 0 2-4 2; Sophie Kilbride 8 3-4 19; Teagan Osunde 4 1-2 9; Keeley Baker 3 3-4 9. Totals: 18 11-19 48.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maddie Still.
Central Mountain (3-7) 38
Macy Plowman 3 0-0 6; Tara Mader 2 0-2 5; Taylor Doyle 3 2-2 8; Kiahna Jones 7 2-2 16; Keely Rohrbach 0 3-4 3. Totals: 15 7-10 38.
3-point goals: Mader.
Did not score: Ava Doyle, Morgan Temple, Grace Keohane.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;13;12;9;14 — 48
C.Mountain;13;6;11;8 — 38