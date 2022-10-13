MILL HALL — Mikayla Long finished with three goals for the Green Dragons, while Caroline Blakeslee scored and assisted on a goal.
Lewisburg (10-5, 6-2) won its seventh consecutive game and will finish the season with two games at home, starting with Central Columbia on Monday.
Kiahna Jones had four saves for the Wildcats, who dropped to 0-12-1.
Lewisburg 5, Central Mountain 0
First half
L-Caroline Blakeslee (Sophie Kilbride), 33:00; L-Mikayla Long (Blakeslee), 26:55; L-Maria Bozella, 7:31.
Second half
L-Long, 36:45; L-Long, 0:07.
Shots: L 16-2. Corners: L 6-3. Saves: Central Mountain 4 (Kiahna Jones); Lewisburg 1 (McKenna Meadows).