LEWISBURG — Mikayla Long scored with an assist from Madison Vanbuskirk in the first half, and the Green Dragons poured it in the second half for the HAC-I win

Vanbuskirk also assisted on a Maria Bozella, and Caroline Blakeslee and Sophie Kilbride connected twice with each scoring and assisting once.

Lewisburg (7-6-3) hosts Selinsgrove in its season finale Saturday.

Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 0

First half

L-Mikayla Long (Madison Vanbuskirk).

Second half

L-Maria Bozella (Vanbuskirk); L-Farida Aboueid; L-Caroline Blakeslee (Sophie Kilbride); L-Kilbride (Blakeslee).

Shots: LBG 28-2. Corners: LBG 6-0.

