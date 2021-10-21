LEWISBURG — Mikayla Long scored with an assist from Madison Vanbuskirk in the first half, and the Green Dragons poured it in the second half for the HAC-I win
Vanbuskirk also assisted on a Maria Bozella, and Caroline Blakeslee and Sophie Kilbride connected twice with each scoring and assisting once.
Lewisburg (7-6-3) hosts Selinsgrove in its season finale Saturday.
Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 0
First half
L-Mikayla Long (Madison Vanbuskirk).
Second half
L-Maria Bozella (Vanbuskirk); L-Farida Aboueid; L-Caroline Blakeslee (Sophie Kilbride); L-Kilbride (Blakeslee).
Shots: LBG 28-2. Corners: LBG 6-0.