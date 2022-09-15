LEWISBURG — Whitney Berge and Avery Mast each scored two goals as the Green Dragons pulled away after a scoreless first period.

Mast and Berge both scored in the second period and Whitney added a third-period goal. Mast and Maddy Moyers scored in the fourth to seal the victory.

Reagan Wiest made nine saves for the Braves. 

Lewlsburg 5, Shikellamy 0

Second period

L-Avery Mast (Maddy Ikler assist), 13:36; L-Whitney Berge (Mast assist), 1:39.

Third period

L-Berge (unassisted), 8:52.

Fourth period

L-Mast (Moyers assist) 10:58; L-Moyers (Lily Albakoff assist), 3:10.

Shots: Lewisburg, 14-2. Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 6-2. Saves: Lewisburg, 2; Shikellamy (Reagan Wiest), 9.

