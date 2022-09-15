LEWISBURG — Whitney Berge and Avery Mast each scored two goals as the Green Dragons pulled away after a scoreless first period.
Mast and Berge both scored in the second period and Whitney added a third-period goal. Mast and Maddy Moyers scored in the fourth to seal the victory.
Reagan Wiest made nine saves for the Braves.
Lewlsburg 5, Shikellamy 0
Second period
L-Avery Mast (Maddy Ikler assist), 13:36; L-Whitney Berge (Mast assist), 1:39.
Third period
L-Berge (unassisted), 8:52.
Fourth period
L-Mast (Moyers assist) 10:58; L-Moyers (Lily Albakoff assist), 3:10.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-2. Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 6-2. Saves: Lewisburg, 2; Shikellamy (Reagan Wiest), 9.