LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pick up the nonleague victory.
After the Rams took a 3-2 lead on a dropped third strike in the top of the sixth, Max Mitchell singled to lead off the sixth, and took second on a grounout. Jack Blough tied the game with a double, before Ryan Metta-Rogan's RBI single gave Lewisburg a 4-3 advantage. Cohen Hoover added an insurance run with an RBI triple for the Green Dragons (3-2).
Mitchell allowed a leadoff single in the top of the seventh, before the Green Dragons turned a 6-4-3 double play. After an error, the Mitchell got the final out on a groundout. He picked up the complete-game victory with three strikeouts and no walks.
Lewisburg 5, Wyalusing Valley 3
Wyalusing Valley;000;021;0 — 3-6-5
Lewisburg;101;003;X — 5-7-1
Max Mitchell and Shea Girton. C.J. Carr, Blake Morningstar (6) and Dante Hatton.
WP: Mitchell; LP: Blake Morningstar.
Lewisburg: Landen Wagner 2-for-4, double, run; Mitchell 2-for-3, run, RBI; Jack Blough 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Ryan Metta-Rogan 1-for-3, run, RBI; Cohen Hoover 1-for-2, triple, RBI.
Wyalusing Valley: Hunter House 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Hatton 1-for-2, run, RBI.