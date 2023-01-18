LEWISBURG — A big third quarter propelled the Green Dragons to victory.
Lewisburg (7-6) moved above .500 with a balanced scoring effort. Neyshawn Mabry led the way with 11 points, while three other players scored at least seven points.
Lewisburg 50, Montoursville 39
Montoursville (5-10) 39
Bryce Eberhart 1 3-4 5; Quinn Ranck 3 2-2 10; Nason Tran 1 0-0 3; Shea Ulmer 4 1-2 11; Tanner Menne 2 2-2 6; Wyatt Fry 1 0-0 2; Chase Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-10 39.
3-point goals: Ranck, Tran, Ulmer 2.
Lewisburg (7-6) 50
Cam Michaels 4 0-0 8; Devin Bodden 1 4-4 7; Henry Harrison 4 1-1 9; Wade Young 2 0-0 5; Neyshawn Mabry 5 1-1 11; Charlie Landis 2 0-0 5; Tsagtoo Batbaatar 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 7-8 50.
3-point goals: Bodden, Young, Landis.
Did not score: Noah Pawling, Dylan Dersham.
Score by quarters
Montoursville;7;11;8;13 — 39
Lewisburg;7;10;18;15 — 50