COAL TOWNSHIP — Jack Blough, Henry Harrison, and Cam Michaels each scored 10 points for the Green Dragons (2-1) in their non-conference road win over Lourdes Regional.
Lewisburg lead 18-4 after the first quarter, and were up 38-14 at halftime.
Colin Lokitis finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Red Raiders (0-3).
Lewisburg 57, Lourdes Regional 30
Lewisburg (2-1) 57
Jack Blough 5 0-0 10; Wade Young 1 0-1 2; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 10; Devin Bodden 3 0-0 9; Cam Michaels 5 0-0 10; Charlie Landis 2 0-0 4; Dylan Dershem 1 0-0 3; Noah Pawling 2 1-2 5; Neyshawn Mabry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 1-3 57.
3-point goals: Bodden 3, Harrison 2, Dershem.
Did not score: Sam Barrick.
Lourdes Regional (0-3) 30
Owen Sandri 1 0-0 2; Alex Hughes 3 0-0 6; Austin Lamonica 1 3-4 5; Colin Lokitis 4 2-3 10; Joey Feudale 1 0-0 3; Trebor Erb 1 0-0 2; Kyle Baronosky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5-7 30.
3-point goals: Feudale.
Did not score: Liam Bradley, Brighton Scicchitano, Billy Rishel, Johnny Rishel.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;18;20;11;8 — 57
Lourdes;4;10;11;5 — 30